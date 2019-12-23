x
Sussex County Tech defeats Wallington

/
Sparta /
23 Dec 2019 | 12:56
    Sussex Tech's Reese Keveanos handles the ball in the second half. Keveanos grabbed 2 rebounds. ( George Hunter)
    Sussex Tech's Mikaela Hall dribbles the ball past Wallington's Nicole Konefal in the fourth quarter. Hall scored 2 points. ( George Hunter)
    Sussex Tech's Riley Feichtl moves the ball forward in the fourth quarter. Feichtl scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. ( George Hunter)

Sussex County Technical School (Sparta Township) defeated Wallington High School (Wallington Borough) in girls varsity basketball on Saturday December 21, 2019. The final score was 48-26. The game took place at Sussex County Technical School.

Riley Feichtl scored 15 points for Sussex Tech. Marissa Munoz scored 9 points. Jillian Faines and Avery McElroy scored 6 points apiece. Emily Schoelier, Lauren Mosner and Erykka Leeman scored 4 points apiece. Mikaela Hall scored 2 points.

Team records: Sussex Tech Mustangs 1-1. Wallington Panthers 0-2.