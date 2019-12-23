Sussex County Tech defeats Wallington

Sussex County Technical School (Sparta Township) defeated Wallington High School (Wallington Borough) in girls varsity basketball on Saturday December 21, 2019. The final score was 48-26. The game took place at Sussex County Technical School.

Riley Feichtl scored 15 points for Sussex Tech. Marissa Munoz scored 9 points. Jillian Faines and Avery McElroy scored 6 points apiece. Emily Schoelier, Lauren Mosner and Erykka Leeman scored 4 points apiece. Mikaela Hall scored 2 points.

Team records: Sussex Tech Mustangs 1-1. Wallington Panthers 0-2.