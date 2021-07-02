x
Sussex County to host Open Golf Championships

Newton /
| 02 Jul 2021 | 05:19
Newton. The Sussex County Open Golf Championships will be held on Saturday, July 10, at the Newton Country Club. It’s a fundraiser for Zufall Health Community Health Centers.

There is a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The per-person cost of $135 includes green fees, cart (if desired), lunch (11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.), driving range/practice area, awards reception (5:30-7 p.m.) with hors d’oeuvres, soft drinks, cash bar and prizes. The $35 entry fee is tax-deductible.

Prizes will be awarded in all eight categories. To be eligible for a Net prize, you must provide current USGA Handicap Index and GHIN #. This year, there will be a team component. Spectators are permitted on the course and guests may attend the awards reception at $20 per person.

The rain date is Sunday, July 11. To receive an application email susan@newtoncountryclub.org or download one from tinyurl.com/yy5wv5ef.