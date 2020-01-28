Veritas game today

The Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team hosts Madison High School today at 4 p.m..

Veritas (20-2) plays Madison High School after beating Madison last year at Madison. As part of its aggressive non-conference schedule, Veritas has taken on and defeated larger public schools such as Hopatcong and Pequannock so far this year, after losing on the road to elite private schools Morristown-Beard School and Villa Walsh Academy in close contests. After hosting Madison today, Veritas will play in-conference opponent Faith Christian on Friday Jan. 31 and then will travel to Summit to play Oak Knoll School on Saturday Feb. 1.

Today’s game is located at Sparta Evengelical Free Church, 385 Houses Corner Road, Sparta.