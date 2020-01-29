Veritas wins yet again

On Tuesday, Jan. 28 the Veritas Christian Academy girls basketball team defeated Madison High School by a score of 58-33. Veritas lead 20-9 at the end of the first quarter and 35-12 at half. After struggling a bit in the third quarter due to intense pressure by Madison Veritas regained its composure and lead 43 to 24 at the end of the third quarter.

Senior Chloe Milanesi lead Veritas with 20 points on 3 three pointers and Charlotte Milanesi added 10 points. Amy Van Grouw contributed 8 points in the win.

Veritas improves to 21-2 on the season.