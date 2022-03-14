Vernon announces Athletes of the Week

Week 1 (Dec. 6-10)

● Senior forward Dylan Shea totaled 23 points in the Ice Hockey team’s first three games. He tallied 13 goals and 10 assists to help the team get off to a 3-0 start.

● Junior Ryan Locascio got off to a great start for the bowling team with a 181 average and a high game so far of 202 and a series of 567. He is a three-year varsity bowler.

Week 2 (Dec. 13-17)

● Senior Harry Malile took first in the 100 backstroke and the 200 IM and also led two relay teams in the Vikings opening season win over Jefferson in Boys Swimming.

● Senior Sofia Staley took first place in the 100 breaststroke, second place in the 200 IM, and was a part of the first-place medley relay team opening night against Jefferson.

Week 3 (Dec. 20-24)

● Senior Evan Steinbach had a point on all 5 goals in the Vikings 5-0 ice hockey win over Park Regional.

● Senior Adriana Soto took first place in the 50 freestyle and the 100 backstroke in a recent meet against Pope John.

Week 4 (Dec. 27-31)

● Freshman Natalie Tucker is currently 9-3 on the season for the girls wrestling team. She took first place at the Bloomfield Tournament and second place at the Bayonne Tournament.

● Senior Shane Saulnier took third place at the Lenape Valley Holiday Tournament and clinched the boys wrestling teams victory over Elmwood Park.

Week 5 (Jan. 3-7)

● Senior Riley Wallace broke the school record in the Triple Jump and placed 6th in the long jump at the Glynn Holiday Invitational at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

● Senior Jeremy Felix led the boys basketball team to a 2-1 record at the Lakeland Lancer Holiday Tournament. He was named to the All-Tournament Team.

Week 6 (Jan. 10-14)

● Junior swimmer Vanessa Cefaloni recently placed first in the 200 IM and the 100 Backstroke and took part in four first place relay teams in the girls team wins over High Point and Hackettstown.

● The boys 4x800 relay team of Dan Burke, Aiden Lubeck, Jack Turner and Dylan Barca took second place at the Merli Invitational.

Week 7 (Jan. 17-21)

● Sophomore guard Jonnah Castillo leads the girls basketball team in points, assists and steals this season. She is currently ranked third in the NJAC for steals per game.

● Junior Joan Vince took second at the HWS tournament, third at the Bayonne Tournament and 4th at the Bloomfield tournament. She is currently ranked 4th in her weight class at the state level.