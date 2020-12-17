Vernon JV boys’ soccer holds undefeated record

The Vernon Township High School JV Boys Soccer Team had an extraordinary season despite the obstacles COVID-19 created for many sports teams in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA).

However, limited practices and a late season start didn’t hinder this team of 20 athletes. At the helm is second-year Junior Varsity coach David Blauvelt, a 2012 alumni of Vernon Township High School, former soccer player, and current high school teacher. He guided this young team to a first-place New Jersey Athletic Conference White North Division championship, boasting a 10-0-1 record.

It was a competitive season, with a total of 47 goals scored of 128 shots on goal, with only 4 goals being scored against their dynamic defensive line.

There were 43 keeper saves made by goalies Tyler Hamilton, who had 23 saves, and James MacFayden, with 20 saves. Thirteen players scored for the Vikings:

● Cole Gibson — 12

● Dylan Bamper (M) — 7

● Dylan Bressler (M/F) — 6

● Jordan Heykoop (M) — 4

● Logan Peek (M/F) — 4

● David Valarezo (F) — 3

● Thomas O’Toole (M) — 3

● Chris Meichsner (M) — 2

● Sean Coughlin (F) — 2

● Chandler Van Blarcom (M/F) -1

● Sean Wattley (M) — 1

● Nate Giroux (M) — 1

● Diogo Torres (D) — 1

Supporting teammates helping to bring team victory are:

● Tino Rivera (D)

● Mathew Haedo (D)

● Shawn Broderick (D)

● James Loggie (D)

● Jackson O’Gureck (D)

As far back as it can be confirmed, this is the first time Vernon JV boys’ soccer has held an undefeated record. The future looks bright for Vernon soccer.