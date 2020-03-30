Add some light to the darkness

I just spoke with friends in Liverpool, England, Nora and Jed Addy, regarding the coronavirus.

In addition to sheltering in place, what they have been doing in their area during this pandemic is putting a lighted candle in their window every night between 7 and 8 p.m. to show their support of all police, ambulance, fire department first responders, doctors, nurses, ER and hospital personnel.

I like this idea and am passing it around. However, I would suggest using a battery-operated candle for safety purposes. Also, since it does not get dark now until about 7:30 p.m., I would say that 8-9 p.m. would be good, or possibly better, from dark until 9 p.m.

I hope you and yours are keeping well and staying safe.

Marjorie L. Strohsah

Sparta