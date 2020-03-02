Coronavirus response prep

As the media coverage of Novel Coronavirus (now called COVID-19) continues to evolve, we want to assure our patients and communities that we are working closely with local, state and federal public health agencies, as well as our own health care professionals, to assure that Atlantic Health System is prepared.

As always, Atlantic Health System’s top priority is the safety of our patients, communities and health care professionals. Our expert clinicians regularly care for patients with severe respiratory illnesses and other infectious diseases. They are well trained and follow specific procedures using all the tools and techniques in place to protect themselves, including the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). We are drawing on this experience as we continue to prepare and address key issues, including the early recognition and isolation of any patient identified as being high risk for COVID-19.

We remind all members of our community that there are everyday preventative actions they can take to help limit the spread of respiratory viruses, including COVID-19 and flu. It is also important that if you are having symptoms, you call ahead of your visit to the doctor to communicate travel history and symptoms before arriving, enabling the provider to determine the best setting for you to receive care.

Finally, it is critical that our communities know where to obtain the most accurate and current information from credible sources. The New Jersey Department of Health has a 24-hour hotline at 1-800-222-1222, where trained healthcare professionals are standing by to answer questions about COVID-19. The CDC and NIH are also excellent sources for the latest information.

We will continue to provide our community with updates as conditions evolve.

Thank you.



Dr. Jan Schwarz-Miller

Senior Vice President, Atlantic Health System Chief Medical and Academic Officer