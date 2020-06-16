A coronavirus poem

We live in a scary world today
It’s different than before
No more hugs kissing
Our happiness gone away
Like never before
The virus has taken our loved ones away
Families suffering
The fear of the unknown has arrived
The worry of what will happen
Tomorrow to you and me
Coronavirus on our minds
Coronavirus everywhere
Our lives in danger
We practice social distancing every day
To keep the virus at bay
As we shop in different ways
Were asked to stay at home
When will this virus ever go away?
But I promise I’ll love and pray
For everyone suffering
Every day.
David P. Carroll
New York, N.Y.
Author’s note: It’s not about me, it’s for everyone who’s passed away and suffering from this horrible coronavirus disease. My friend has died from the coronavirus. That’s why I wrote it.