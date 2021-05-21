A story of two letters from mostly military academy graduates

To the Editor:

Among other media, NBC reported in September 2020:

More than 200 retired generals and admirals endorsed Joe Biden for president in a letter published Thursday, saying he had the character and judgment to serve as commander-in-chief instead of President Donald Trump, who has failed “to meet challenges large or small.”

Last week, it was widely reported that a group of retired generals and admirals called Flag Officers 4 America wrote a letter to President Biden:

Over 120 retired flag officers were reported to urge Americans to fight against tyrannical socialist, Marxist government, and defend the U.S. Constitution. Breitbart reported that the said officers wrote a letter on Monday (May 10) warning Americans that there is a “tremendous assault” against the U.S. Constitution as supporters of socialism and Marxism are now actively involved in government.

An analysis reveals that most of the media that flaunted the pro-Biden, pre-election letter either ignored the recent letter or discounted it as having been written by those flag officers who retired decades ago. Some, I guess, would include 78-year-old career flag officers who, according to Breitbart, collectively can’t make observations, ask questions and make a decision to take a Constitutionally protected stand.

After some 120 days of the current administration, I wonder how many of the September signatories wish they had suffered from hand tetany when asked to sign.

The recent letter showed the battle tested military leaders were concerned over two “Lies.” First, the underreported possibility of a fraudulent 2020 election and, next, the unfounded paranoia resulting from the poorly reported events at the Capitol on January 6th. On-going investigations will reveal the whole truth in both situations.

Eskil Danielson

Byram