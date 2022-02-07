After bear attack our communities needs education, not scary photos

To the Editor:

I was very upset to hear of the recent bear attack exacerbated by the huge photo of a bear with its mouth open.

Let me first be absolutely clear — I was deeply saddened to hear that an 81-year-old Sparta woman had to go through this appalling tragedy, herself being hurt physically and the horrific death of her dog. I’m a senior also and care for all mammals. I have pets. I understand this loss.

The incident was tragic enough without the photo! The photo serves only to scare residents! In the article it did highlight the extremely rare attacks and what to do when you may see a bear. That was informative but it doesn’t get to the crux of the problem. The answer and more important piece is education as to how and why the bears come around in the first place and what to do: prevention. Bears come for food. We all like to eat and we understand this basic need of a mammal. I call your attention to an article on creating a Bear Smart Community; tinyurl.com/mvfuzxe7. In the article it highlights how a town got smart following a Canadian model that reduces conflicts between bears and people. It is common sense.

The simple measures are bear-resistant garbage cans and hydraulic lids on the dumpsters. Please don’t leave garbage outside in plastic bags or easy-to-access cans that invite bear buffets. Please care for yourselves, your family, your children, neighbors and your pets by taking these necessary steps. Perhaps this horrible tragedy could have been avoided.

Terry K. Milin

West Milford