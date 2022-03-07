As the warehouse debate continues, the council’s tactics remain worrisome

To the Editor:

The planning board meeting on March 2 was remote and strategically prevented the public from voicing concerns. Limiting public participation is unacceptable, most concerning; and indicative of a conspiracy was the comment made by a key investor living in Florida when he thanked Josh Hertzberg for inviting him to the meeting. Why is a council member actively soliciting financial stakeholders of the warehouse to a planning board meeting?

This is a major decision that will impact our community. Moving forward, all meetings should be on-site with public participation. Councilman Hertznberg must recuse himself from any decision making and end all dialogue with financial beneficiaries.

Rocco Montesano

Sparta