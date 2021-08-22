Critical Race(ism) Theory: Not in our schools, thank you

To the Editor:

This inappropriate theory and all its forms will poison our children’s minds. This “theory” is unproven and not meant for youthful academics. A pseudo-cult, critical race theory is the anthesis of the golden rule-a perversion of history and sociology that will sanitize the murder of white police. Our media already practices this propaganda.

With Critical Race Theory, we condemn our own American history, but bless the economic slavery of China. After all, we want our iPhones and Nike shoes, so we’ll look the other way. The hypocrisy of those who propose critical race theory knows no bounds, bearing false witness about homosexual victimizations, yet turning a blind eye to homosexual murders and oppression in Islamic states. Critical race theory seeks to ostracize and criminalize the foundations of Christianity and Western civilization.

Law A4454 mandates CRT be taught in our K-12 schools. We already teach inclusion and acceptance of all races, sexual orientation, and religions-it’s the essence of American history. After all, the United States has always been the melting pot of the world. CRT goes against American values because it teaches tyrannical forced outcomes — your children will be conditioned to think of themselves as oppressor vs oppressed. Parenting, not brainwashing, is how children grow up with virtue. I was always taught by my parents and teachers to treat people fairly and with respect no matter who they are or where they came from.

A recent poll by the advocacy group Parents Defending Education claimed some schools were teaching that “white people are inherently privileged, while Black and other people of color are inherently oppressed and victimized”; that “achieving racial justice and equality between racial groups requires discriminating against people based on their whiteness”; and that “the United States was founded on racism.”

In 2007, Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion famously concluded: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” We must tell our political leaders that CRT is not welcome in our schools as it appears to be an anti-white agenda.

Tony Alfano

Hardyston