Feels strongly that Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC are fake news

When I was in academia, I constantly reminded myself that I was in the classroom to educate my students from a trove of facts and experiences, not indoctrinate from a partisan perspective. It was my duty to encourage students to think analytically and apply both inductive and deductive reasoning. Those who think abductively and teach from such a perspective, cheat their students, especially those with less than fully mature minds.

I read the letter to the editor in the December 26th edition of the Township Journal. Apparently the author limits her informational sources to what President Trump calls “fake news.” The Washington Post, New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC continue to miss the most serious factual news of our times. These 'outlets' are the loyal, albeit ruptured, spleen of the Democrat Party. Fox News Channel presents both sides and uses clips of the aforementioned charlatans to make salient points.

Example: Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz, an Obama appointee, conducted two reported investigations into DOJ/FBI mishandling of investigations. The first, started in the waning days of the Obama administration but not released until June 2018, found that FBI Director James Comey mishandled the investigation into Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton's unlawful use of a private email server. Horowitz also found that Comey and other FBI intelligence personnel “brought discredit to themselves and the FBI.”

On December 9th, 2019, Horowitz released his investigative report on the Trump-Russia allegations that led to the Mueller/Weissmann probe. Four Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant applications were key to the genesis of the M/W probe. Horowitz found “17 basic and fundamental errors and omissions on FISA applications.” The four FISA warrants were issued against Carter Page, a one-time campaign advisor for Candidate Trump, and all errors and/or omissions were aimed at Trump's campaign. According to AG William Barr: The Trump administration was spied upon.

Horowitz testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee that he “could not rule out political bias.” He had already referred high echelon FBI Attorney Kevin Clinesmith to the DOJ for prosecution. Clinesmith doctored a memo used in three FISA applications to state that the Trump aid (Carter Page) was not a CIA operative vis'a' vis' Russia. It is not surprising. On November 22, 2016, his supervisor asked Clinesmith: “Is it making you think twice about your commitment to the Trump administration.” He answered: “Hell no! Viva le resistance!”

Clinesmith was eventually selected by Special Counsel Robert Mueller to help investigate Trump-Russia – a costly-sham investigation based on the exculpatory evidence from the first FISA warrant. There was absolutely no need to seek the other three FISA warrants much less falsify them.

In a NBC interview on December 10th, 2019, AG Barr stated: “I think our nation was turned on its head for three years based on a completely bogus narrative that was largely hyped by a completely irresponsible press. I think there were gross abuses . . . and inexplicable behavior that is intolerable in the FBI.”

Would you believe that Horowitz's findings were all but totally ignored by the surrogate Democrat party sycophant Fourth Estate? Horowitz's authority does not include seating a grand jury nor filing of criminal charges.

Enter US Attorney John Durham. Unlike IG Horowitz, US Attorney Durham has already impaneled a grand jury. Admiral Michael Rogers, National Security Agency director under Obama has already offered his assistance. If I were former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and/or former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, I would first read “Art of the Deal” by Donald J. Trump and then find an available criminal attorney who has also read the book.

Like HRC, Putin didn't win - no thanks to charlatan journalism. Thanks to patriots like William Barr, Michael Horowitz, John Durham, Admiral Michael Rogers and Fox News Channel, our democracy is surviving and will survive a coup d'etate that had origins during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Impeachment? It too will pass. “Sunlight is the best disinfectant.” Justice Louis Brandeis.

Skip Danielson, MA

Andover