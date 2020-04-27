Hope-givers assure us that life will endure

To the Editor:

It was shocking to hear President Trump suggest a disinfectant injection as a possible way of not getting the coronavirus. When I add this shock to so many other shocking deeds done by Trump, like his constant name calling and hate speech, like his lies and lies and more lies, like his stealing of babies and little children from their mothers’ arms and caging them in crowded spaces, etc., etc., I want to scream out against such evil doings.

Here is what I am beginning to think – that in Donald Trump’s sick and twisted mind wealth and power are life itself. And that to achieve and keep that wealth and power he can and will do so by any means necessary – even to the point of world and self destruction. Like a martyr to a cause.

Thus, to Trump and the Trump-alikes, wealth and power trump life. Thus is their imminent danger to all that lives and breathes on Earth.The above is frightening and can leave us very tempted to despair.

But then we must remember all the lights of loving yet unsung brother and sister humans here and everywhere on our planetary home. And know full well that hope-givers abound in our midst as they assure us that life will endure forever and beyond.

L’Chaim. Alleluya.

John Egan

Highland Lakes