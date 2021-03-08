I’ll take my chances by strengthening my God-given immune system

To the Editor:

The last issue of the Advertiser News South had a huge full-page headline, in bold print – CDC’s Covid-19 Vaccine Guidelines as of Feb. 25. The so-called information in that article is truly unbelievable. It states that even if you get two doses of the vaccine you still need to wear a mask, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated spaces and wash your hands often. If that’s the case, then why bother to get the vaccine? We are already doing everything they are telling us to do and most were hoping for some relief from those overbearing mandates.

The article goes on to say that even if you have already had Covid-19, you should still get vaccinated, because “experts” do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again. The so-called “experts” are also saying (out of the other side of their collective mouths) that they are still learning about how long vaccines protect against Covid-19. These “experts” also don’t know whether getting a Covid-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading it to other people. What? But not to worry, the article goes on to say, “Experts are working to learn more about both natural immunity and vaccine-induced immunity.” Perhaps the “experts” should figure all of this out definitively before scaring us half to death and encouraging us take a vaccine that they don’t truly know is effective and has many potential side effects... including death! They’ve been trying to figure this out for a year now, with no apparent success. Perhaps if we paid Dr. Anthony Fauci some more money (he is currently the highest paid federal employee, making more than $400,000 per year) he would be able to figure this out and not keep flip-flopping about wearing masks, not wearing masks, wearing two masks, etc.

To summarize so far...what they have really said is that they don’t know anything about how long protection lasts – whether or not you had Covid-19 and whether or not you have had the vaccine, or if you can spread it once you’ve had the vaccine. They don’t know that, but they do know that you should definitely get the vaccine. (And keep social distancing and wearing masks!)

Ask yourself...why are they pushing a vaccine (with many side effects including death, and you need to continue all current mandates) when the survival rate of ages 0-69 is 99.82% and 70+ is 94.6%? Why are they asking you to wear a mask when they are not scientifically proven to work against viruses? The CDC has reported: “no significant reduction in influenza transmission with the use of face masks,” hence they do not work for Covid either. The virus particles are too small and the opening in the mask fabric is too large. Probably the most important of all is that 90% of Covid-positive individuals are asymptomatic and have a spread rate of only 0.7%. That’s less than 1%! Meanwhile we’re being told that we can spread something we don’t really have!

I think I’ll take my chances by doing everything I can in order to strengthen my God-given immune system, which will be more than capable of warding off this “flu” and allowing me to successfully survive it even if I happen to contract it.

Charles Markarian

Hardyston