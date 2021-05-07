Letter to the Editor:

Re: “I will not be buying tickets at Citi Field or Yankee Stadium this year”

Mr. Finocchio said, “Only when non-liberals start taking noticeable action to counteract the liberals will the cancel culture end.” What does Mr. Finocchio propose in order to counteract “cancel culture”? He proposes to cancel the two New York baseball teams by pledging not to purchase their limited supply tickets this year. What will Mr. Steinbrenner and Mr. Cohen (and their $18 billion combined net worth) do without your few ticket purchases this year? I hope you also turn off SNY and YES networks too while you’re at it. If you really want to cancel them, you gotta do the whole nine yards!

Perhaps you were among those who attempted to “cancel” Colin Kaepernick when he peacefully protested injustice a few years back. Would you have done the same when Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised their fists in solidarity in Mexico City during the 1968 Olympic Games? Just like these two, Major League Baseball is choosing to combat inequality peacefully. Is that not what you want? Are peaceful protests not enough for you?

Regardless, what is an example of “noticeable action” the “non-liberals” could do to stop “cancel culture”? Also, the money making big businesses of MLB and NFL need to be on the correct side of these debates in order to protect and support their athletes. By moving the All-Star game, the MLB is doing the right thing.

It is important to realize that these laws are not purely based on voter ID. There are many nuances and fine points that paint these laws as undemocratic. They are purely voter suppression.

Thank you for reading, in the meantime, I’m gonna keep watching baseball, reading Harry Potter books, and listening to Rage Against the Machine. Please don’t cancel me next!

Vaughn Weber

Andover