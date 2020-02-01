Immigrant advocates condemn the U.S travel ban expansion

New Jersey advocates released the following statements on the third anniversary of the Muslim Ban, in which travel restrictions have separated thousands of families based on country of origin, amid the current federal administration's announcement of the addition of seven countries to the travel ban.

“This administration has been targeting immigrants from the start, and its ever-growing list of banned countries once again demonstrates the racist and ruthless underpinnings of its policy. Our vision of America is one that’s welcoming, inclusive, and sees the value in the contributions every person can make, no matter where they’re from,” stated ACLU-NJ Legal Director Jeanne LoCicero.

“This latest travel ban is yet another racist policy masked as tightening of migration but it is in fact a way to prop up xenophobic nativist politics," stated Johanna Calle, director of New Jersey Alliance for Immigrant Justice. "Travelers and refugees from these countries will be unjustly prevented from reuniting with their loved ones here in the US. This goes against American values of reuniting families and welcoming immigrants. We will continue to stand up and fight back against attacks on immigrants and refugees. We call on Congress to take action to protect the civil liberties of all, regardless of their race or national origin, and ensure that families are never unjustly separated."

"This latest Islamophic racist attack on our immigrant families not only denies their inherent worth and dignity it fans the flames of hatred against our Black, Brown, and Muslim siblings. As people of faith, we reject this dehumanizing separation of humankind and refusal of opportunity to God's children," stated Charlene Walker, executive director of Faith in New Jersey.