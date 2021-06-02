Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to the recent article “Help wanted, badly,” which may be found at pikecountycourier.com and the Courier’s sister papers in Sussex County, N.J.

To the Editor:

I appreciate that you quoted Milford mayor about the underlying causes of the “labor shortage.” But the lede of the article implies that the problem lies with the labor force themselves. Try living on the federal minimum wage. Try living on the proposed minimum of $15 an hour.

It is time our society recognizes that a laborer should be paid a living wage. Profit is just that — profit. It should be secondary to our common humanity.

Cordell Bowman

Shohola