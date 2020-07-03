Joe Hession, Mountain Creek CEO and a real asset to our community

To the Editor:

I am a retired Vernon Township High School teacher and District Supervisor. I was inspired to write this letter to the editor after reading Mayor Burrell’s making mention of how important is was for Vernon’s economy that Mountain Creek’s CEO Joe Hession kept his promise by paying the resort’s second quarter taxes.

Joe was a former student in my Marketing Education/DECA program at VTHS. I am sure that most of you have read Joe’s history, growing up in Vernon and working his way up from parking cars at the resort while in high school and how he attained success by becoming the CEO of Mountain Creek. I am extremely proud of Joe’s accomplishments. I am also proud to say I have had many students who have achieved success and that should be recognized. That is the real reward of being a teacher.

The real message here is that Joe is and has always been an honest, genuine, caring, and giving person. As long as I could remember, Joe was driven to become very successful in business. But, equally as important to him, was his desire to give back to the community where he grew up.

Yes, Mountain Creek is a critical part of Vernon’s economy. It provides important revenue and jobs for our community. I also believe Joe Hession is a critical asset to Vernon. He has and will continue to contribute to our community in very many ways.

Angelo Romano

Vernon