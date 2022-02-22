Keep Redi-Mix monolith off our already beleaguered Route 15

To the Editor:

Imminently, there will be meetings of the Sparta Environmental Commission, the town council and planning board that may determine whether a warehouse complex larger than the Rockaway Mall can be built by Redi-Mix on our already beleaguered Route 15.

This proposed monolith would include buildings six stories high and bays for 181 trucks.

Can you imagine the crude ugliness of a specter like this in beautiful Sussex County? Can you imagine the number of trucks being released upon the two-lane highway of Route l5?

As it is, we see bumper-to-bumper traffic going north by 3:30 in the afternoon. Surely it must be the same going south in the morning! And to go to the fairground!

The Sparta Environmental Commission will meet on Thursday, Feb. 24, at 7:30 p.m. by Zoom, and is scheduled to meet again on the second Thursday of next month, which will be on March 10. In the interim, there will be a meeting of the Sparta Planning Board on March 2 at 6 p.m.

I hope our better angels will take assertive action to protest this monstrous plan!

Marilyn Chapman

Sparta