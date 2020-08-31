On leaders who sow fear and distrust

To the Editor:

There are four types of leaders: The best leader is indistinguishable from the will of those who selected her. The next best leader enjoys the love and praise of the people. The poor leader rules through coercion and fear. And the worst leader is a tyrant despised by the multitudes who are the victims of his power.

What a world of difference between these leaders! In the last two types, what is done is without sincerity or trust -- only coercion. In the second type, there is harmony between the leader and the people. In the first type, whatever is done happens so naturally that no one presumes to take the credit (Lao Tzu, philosopher).

I cannot help but think of a current leader who divides our country by sowing fear and distrust, even in the midst of his bid for reelection. His pathetic attempts to throw all of the American people, including his “base,” off the scent of his poor leadership only highlight his lack of sincerity and empathy. He should take this opportunity to retire. To paraphrase his comment regarding an accused sex trafficker, I wish him well.

Joanne Phillips

Vernon