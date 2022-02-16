Our misrepresentation in Congress

To the Editor:

Was Marjorie Taylor Greene’s warning about Nancy Pelosi’s “gazpacho police” the dumbest comment from a Republican House member last week? No. Republican Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky’s tweet arguing against universal health care beats it by a mile.

Massie said, “Over 70% of Americans who died with Covid, died on Medicare-and some people want #MedicareForAll?”

If you don’t get the amazing stupidity of that argument, let me explain: Elderly Medicare recipients have been especially vulnerable to Covid because they generally suffer from the serious pre-existing condition of advanced age. It just so happens that 96% of American seniors receive Medicare benefits.

Maybe Representative Massie should have looked instead at Canada, which has single-payer health insurance for everyone — it’s even called Canadian Medicare. Canada, as it happens, has had only about a third as many Covid deaths per capita as we have. In fact Canadians can now expect, on average, to live almost four and a half years longer than Americans, even though health care spending per person is only about half as high as in the U.S.

Of course the Fox News headline reporting Massie’s idiotic statement will declare, “Medicare Declares War on Seniors.”

Vern Lazaroff

Milford