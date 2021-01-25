Prince of Peace thanks the entire community for coming together to make our toy drive a success

To the Editor:

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church would like to thank the entire community that came together to make our toy drive an absolute success this year.

Thank you to the many businesses that collected toys for us throughout the event; in McAfee, McAfee Hardware; in Vernon, Lox of Bagels, the Vernon Copy Center, and Gross and Jansen Realtors; in Hardyston, Chappy’s Restaurant, Tony’s Pizza and Pasta; and in Ogdensburg, Harry’s Convenience Store.

Thank you to everyone that donated toys. We couldn’t have imagined the amount of toys that were received and distributed! And thank you to the police and fire departments that were able to distribute the toys throughout the community!

Jean Stephens

Hamburg