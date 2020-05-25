Sparta Post Office employees thank a supportive community

To the Editor:

The employees at the Sparta post office would like to thank Don O’Neill with Skate It Forward for providing breakfast for us.

Skate It Forward has raised more than $5,000 doing Hockey for Heroes events.

We would also like to thank Mike, Bill, Kelcey, and Christi Brennan for making us a fabulous lunch.The employees are working long hours getting our customers all their essential parcels, medications, and mail.

Everyone in town has been very supportive. #wereinthistogether

The employees of the Sparta Post Office