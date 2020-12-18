Sparta Women’s Club seeks donations

The Sparta Woman’s Club has had a 71 year tradition of serving the needs of our community, state, and beyond our national borders. We have been dedicated to giving of ourselves whenever, wherever possible. Recently, that border has been restricted by the Corona Virus Pandemic. Meeting has been difficult and fundraising impossible with the only means of funding by soliciting from our own members.

We have Zoomed meetings reaching various needs of organizations that we have supported such as: Manna House, the Ecumenical Food Pantry, Operation Smile, Vial of Life, and DASI- Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault Intervention Services. Our Circle of Yarns has reached out with items to Compassionate Care, Migrant Ministries, the Hats Not Hate Project, lap afghans to Sparta Cancer and the VA Hospital in East Orange, masks have been made for hospitals, an EMT squad and a police department, and mask extenders have been made and sent to hospitals, doctors’ offices, and a medical school.

Our members have been most generous in filling holiday stockings for our military overseas, supplying water in the summer to homeless Vets and recently sweatshirts to keep them warm this winter. We are currently collecting blankets in a drive to help Family Promise keep needy families warm this winter. Various items have been collected with four trips made to Andover Subacute fulfilling their requests for patients.

All of these activities have been accomplished through the generosity of our members during this pandemic. Our members are most generous with their time and money, but we need help. We have been most successful with fundraisers in the past and have awarded thousands of dollars in scholarships, but now we are most restricted in fundraising by Covid 19. We are very frugal in our operational costs, but right now we need assistance to continue our mission of giving monetary and in kind donations. At this time there are critical issues to be addressed and we are ready to help. We are anxious to fill our mission of philanthropy. We are federated with the New Jersey State Federation of Woman’s Clubs and the national General Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

Our Sparta Woman’s Club is a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible. Your generosity is very much appreciated to continue our work where needed.

Contributions to assist us in our mission can be made out to;

Sparta Woman’s Club

P.O. Box 612 Sparta, NJ 07871

Or to our Pay Pal account via our email

Sparta.NJ.WomansClub@gmail.com

