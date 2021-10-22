Support our police

To the Editor:

There are many reasons to make Phil Murphy a one term governor: unnecessary nursing home Covid-19 deaths, making NJ a sanctuary state, crumbling transit and infrastructure while increasing tolls, highest property taxes in the country with no motivation to lower them, locking down small businesses while allowing the big stores to stay open during the pandemic, the horrible vaccine roll out, DMV lines, one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, outflow of our population to other states, DMV lines...I know I said that already but the lines were really long!

These are all terrible policies and decisions. However, the most disturbing policy that Phil Murphy is planning is not only does he support the Dems in defunding the police, but he plans to take away qualified immunity from Law Enforcement! NJ already has police recruitment problems. Police academy applications have been reduced from 20,000 to 2,000 per year. NJ crime has risen so much that there are now curfews at some Jersey Shore towns. Add that to poor bail reform policies and anyone can see that the only choice for Governor this November is Jack Ciattarelli.

Tony Alfaro

Hardyston