Thank you for your thorough and informative story about mail-in voting

To the Editor:

Thank you for the remarkable thorough and informative story about mail-in voting! It was excellent journalism, getting the facts straight from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania Boards of Elections.

So helpful with all the hype and hysteria, from other media sources and even from our own elected officials, about how “dangerous” and “untrustworthy” and unprecedented mail in voting will be.

Ridiculous!

Several Western states have been using mail-in for all their voting for years, with no problems whatsoever. We chose to request a vote by mail ballot for the first time in the recent primary. It was a breeze!

The only problem we encountered when we went to deposit our votes in the special ballot boxes, was that the Sussex County Board of Elections didn’t have the box there on the first day they posted that it would be available. We asked inside the Hardyston Municipal Building, and they said it was delayed and it would be there by Friday.

We were angry? NO! Because we are in the middle of an unprecedented global pandemic, for heaven’s sake, and we’re all going to need to be flexible. The important thing, let’s remember, is that we vote, and our vote is counted, and we keep ourselves and others as safe as possible.

Your article assures me that our votes will be counted. Why on earth anyone objects to mail-in voting, when the alternative is standing in long lines and going into buildings on Election Day, and exposing oneself to COVID — as the residents of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Georgia did in their recent primaries. It’s common sense.

Alana Steib

Stockholm, N.J.