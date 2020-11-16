Thank you for your vote and the chance to serve

To the Editor:

The votes in Sussex County are now at about 99%+ counted for the Hardyston Township Council election. We have also been declared the winners by our local newspaper the Advertiser-News South in the Nov. 18 edition on page number 7.

Thank you Hardyston Township for your continued support and your votes for conservative values such as; governance, family, community service, the U.S. Constitution and all Amendments, and, our support for our fire and police departments.

We are honored to serve you for another three years.

Thank you again,

Brian J Kaminski

Frank Cicerale

Hardyston