Thanks the community for support in 2019

We want to take this opportunity to thank you for community support in 2019. Thank you to our volunteers who help provide healthy meals all year long. Thank you to the volunteers who have provided “Sleep in Saturdays” and other practical services. Thank you to all who provided toys and services at Christmas, and to those who delivered meals to seniors and local shelters during the holidays.

Thank you to donors and to all those whose generosity made our programs possible. Because of your generosity we were able to provide shelter and drop in services for homeless individuals and families. With our rental assistance program we were able to help those at risk of becoming homeless. Your support also helped us provide arts and music programs, as well as camping experiences for children from our community. As we look forward to the coming year we realize there will be challenges and rewards. Thank you for your continued support.

Majors Brett and Jessica DeMichael

The Salvation Army