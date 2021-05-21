Thanks to Paul Brandt for Eagle Scout project that built church benches

To the Editor:

The Vernon United Methodist Church would like to thank Paul Brandt of Vernon Boy Scout Troop 404 for the wonderful job he has done by crafting five pressure-treated benches for our church for his Eagle Scout Project.

Paul, with assistance from Troop 404, acquired the funds and supplies and created these benches that are now placed in various areas outside the church, near the main entrance, food pantry entrance, and parking lot, to give people a chance to sit and rest while waiting their turn at the food pantry or sitting for a break and wait for family near the parking lot.

Troop 404 has made other improvements at this church to keep this heavily traveled intersection beautiful for the local community and visitors to the Vernon area.

We wish for the continued success of Paul and Troop 404.

The Vernon United Methodist Church