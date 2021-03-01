The embarrassment is on your end

Editor’s note: The following letter is in response to last week’s letter “What you have published makes me embarrassed to be a Byram resident.”

Dearest Monica Osgood, I agree with you. I’m embarrassed as well, however my embarrassment extends solely to you.

It’s unfortunate that you feel Sussex County is misrepresented by Republican viewpoints. First, you claim impropriety by the newspaper that you’re currently writing to because Republican viewpoints are expressed more widely than whatever Democrat viewpoint you might hold? Well sit down and get comfortable because class is in session.

There might be two reasons why views you agree with are under-represented in this newspaper.

1. People with an “accepted” view in your opinion, have not written in to the editor to express their own views.

2. According to 2019 voter breakdowns for citizens registered to specific political parties; Sussex County has 44,443 Republican voters, compared to 22,239 Democrat voters.

So, maybe you feel as if your views are being overshadowed by the views of Republican opinion in this forum, but to whine and complain about impropriety on the newspaper’s end is childish, in addition, insulting the intelligence of the county’s other residents because they don’t agree with you isn’t a good look.

I hope you learn that you catch more flies with honey, than you do vinegar. Sincerely, The ones embarrassed on your behalf.

Taylor Vatter

Sparta