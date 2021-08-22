The first time I wore a mask, I was anxious too

To the Editor:

If this letter can help just one child or adult feel more comfortable about wearing a mask to help curb the spread of Covid-19, it will be worth it.

More than a year ago, when masks were first encouraged, I went to the Walmart with my first mask. As I put it on, I felt anxious. I felt like I had to take deep breaths. I started to feel a little warm from all that deep breathing.

But then, I told myself to stop. It’s only some cloth. I made myself breathe normally. No deep breaths. I concentrated on why I’d come to the store, the task at hand, not the fact that I was wearing something over the lower part of my face.

And you know what? Everything was fine! I no longer felt warm! There was no impediment to my breathing!

I finished my shopping and never looked back. Now it’s no problem to wear a mask. If you are hesitant, please learn from my very real experience.

Joanne M. Phillips

Vernon