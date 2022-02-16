To the Editor:

For the last several years, I have witnessed incessant cries for unfettered freedom. Freedom to assemble without restraint, freedom to be crude, freedom to visit public places unmasked and unvaccinated.

Suddenly it appears that those freedom lovers have decided to attempt to restrict freedom. The freedom-loving crowd wants to severely limit what books are available to children. They are particularly interested in restricting books by Black authors. Another favorite target are books that deal with LBGTQ+ issues.

These folks are calling our public schools government schools in an effort to malign the positive force of public education throughout this country’s history.

In one community in Tennessee, there has been a book-burning event. Please don’t let that happen in Pike County, the Delaware Valley School District, Endicott, N.Y., or anywhere else in the United States of America!

Mary Jo Thomas

Endicott, N.Y.