Trump admin attacks on New Jersey are fueled by xenophobia and white supremacy

The Trump administration has persistently worked to undermine what the people and elected officials have chosen in New Jersey. The top law-enforcement official of our state has worked with immigrant communities advocates to design policies that keep our communities the safest. We know that the attacks from Cape May, Ocean County, and the Justice Department are fueled by xenophobia and white supremacy, and we will continue to support initiatives that allow our communities to live with dignity.

Kevin Escobar

Organizer and Advocacy Assistant - Wind of the Spirit