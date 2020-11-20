x
Truth and transparency?

Andover
20 Nov 2020

    To the Editor:

    The surname prefix for Hampton’s David De Wit should not “Nit” instead of “De.” Your party is without question the poster child for deception, fraud, and prevarication. I would challenge you to a public debate, but that would constitute cruel and unusual punishment, as I would humiliate you to such an extent that you’d be thankful for having to wear a mask in public so as not to be recognized.

    The bottom line is this: If Americans want to retain and have law and order reign supreme, they’ll vote Republican. If they want a land filled with criminals, chaos, and corruption, they’ll cast their votes for the swamp.

    Gregory Agen

    Andover