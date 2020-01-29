What happens on Sunday won't happen again for a thousand years

To the Editor:

I wish to call your attention to an interesting situation with the calendar coming up that occurs every thousand years. The abbreviated date will be 02-02-2020.

Look at this date. Draw a line between 02-02 and 2020. You will see that the same four digits occur on both sides, one in reverse from the other. The last digit is 02-02 is the first digit in 2020, and so on with the second, third, and fourth digits. The next time this situation will occur is March 3, 3030 -- 03-03-3030.

There may be some with extra time on their hands who will be interested in this.

William McGaughey

Milford