Chiropratic Expert Dr. Mary Negri, D.C: Can Chiropractic Alleviate Sciatica?

Doctors of Chiropractic regularly treat Sciatica. Sciatica is pain that starts in the low back or buttock and travels down one or both legs. It can be very intense and debilitating at times. It can be a dull ache, sharp pain, toothache type pain and even pins and needle sensation in the back and leg.



Sciatica can be caused from misalignments in the low back part of the spine compressing nerves. The misalignment causes restricted movement of the joint and can pinch off a nerve causing swelling , muscle spasm, pain and other symptoms related to sciatica. Chiropractors use adjustments, or spinal manipulation to relieve the nerve pressure, correcting the problem of the restricted spinal joint. Adjustments should not be painful and Spinal Manipulation is proven to be safe and effective.



Another common cause of Sciatica that Chiropractors can help is piriformis syndrome. Piriformis syndrome is named after the piriformis muscle. The piriformis muscle is located in your buttock and assists in rotating your hip. The Sciatic nerve runs beneath the piriformis muscle and can be injured from a slip and fall, hip arthritis, and even a difference in leg length. Such situations can cause cramping and spasm in the muscles causing pinching of the sciatic nerve, leading to inflammation and pain.



Sciatica can be caused by other disorders but the Doctor of Chiropractic will determine through a thorough medical history, orthopedic and neurological examination , if the patient is a candidate for treatment or if the disorder requires treatment by another type of doctor.



