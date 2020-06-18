Financial Expert, Ellory Shaw-Fallas: QuickBooks Desktop vs. QuickBooks Online- Which is better for my business?

QuickBooks Desktop vs. QuickBooks Online- Which is better for my business?

This depends on several factors and is more of a personal preference. If you have an extensive and large company file, then QuickBooks Desktop would probably be best due to the cooperation between your transactions and the reporting functions you are looking for. The reporting functions in QuickBooks Online are limited vs Desktop has more customizable features, allowing you to view more in-depth financial information. However, a great benefit of QuickBooks Online is that it is cloud based, so you can log onto your books anytime anywhere if there is wifi available and it has never been hacked. You can even log into your QuickBooks Online from your phone or tablet by downloading the App. However, you can still view your QuickBooks Desktop from another computer if you do not have a server simply by remoting into your home computer. I personally suggest using Chrome Remote, it is free to use and I have never personally had a problem. However, I strongly suggest only remoting in when you have reliable anti-virus software, no matter what remote service you use.