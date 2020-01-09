Hilltop Country Day School, Ask Laura McGee

Students gain a deeper understanding of books when they make connections. I encourage parents to ask questions when reading and allow your child to do the same. Guide them to reflect and make connections from the book to their own lives, another text they have read, or the world around them. With so much screen time how about making another connection to media? Check out podcasts! Listening to audiobooks and podcasts is a great way to pique your child's interest in a variety of topics and challenges them to grow their listening skills. Research shows comprehension, vocabulary, reading fluency, and motivation are all positively impacted by auditory learning. Podcasts and audiobooks are great for long drives and road trips. Check out a few of the podcasts listed below:

Little Stories of Tiny People

Stories Podcast

The Alien Adventures of Finn Caspian

But Why! A Podcast for Curious Kids

Book Club for Kids (middle school level)

Available on Hilltop's website: Top 10 Kid's Podcast Ebook

