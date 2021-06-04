Hilltop Country Day School, Ask Laura McGee: What is a Makerspace?

Many local schools support Makespace programs or design labs. By definition, a “Makerspace” describes the learning environment where students can gather to create, invent, tinker, explore, and discover using a variety of tools and materials. These unobstructed, adaptable work areas infuse a theme of instruct, inspire, and innovate. Makerspaces are set up to promote learning through experimentation. Students often step out of the regular classroom setting and with boundless opportunities for creativity and innovation, they can collaborate, create, and inspire each other. The focus might be 3-D printing, electronics, robotics, woodworking, sewing, programming, or some combination of these skills. A Makerspace is a valuable program for teaching the 21st-century skills of collaboration, creativity, problem-solving, and communication.

Here’s a resource for an At Home Makespace https://www.naeyc.org/our-work/families/creating-makerspace-at-home

Laura McGee is Head of School at Hilltop Country Day School in Sparta. Laura has been a key member of the Hilltop community for 17 years. She co-founded Camp Apogee, initiated Hilltop’s Makerspace, introduced Hilltop students to 3D printing, competitive robotics, and the Technology Student Association. With over 30 years of experience as an educator, Laura has worked with schools in New Jersey, Maryland, and Hawaii. Laura is involved in NJ Maker Day, Girls Who Code, Math Kangaroo, and Introduce a Girl to Engineering.