Home improvement expert, Ken Buchler: What are some of the most important things to look for and consider when hiring a home-improvement contractor?

One of the first things to look for when hiring a home improvement contractor is whether the contractor answers, or promptly returns your call. A quick response typically demonstrates that the contractor is “interested” in helping you. Someone that takes days to provide a callback, or more importantly, provide an estimate, can be a pre-indication as to how the work will be performed.

Be aware and cautious of large upfront deposits. Upfront deposits should be limited to supplies and materials. I would recommend a progressive payment schedule for labor. For example, when the contractor achieves a mutually agreed one-third or 33% project completion, that is when you would make a one-third labor payment.

Always leaving a third to be paid at 100% completion.

Sometimes contractors will do projects in the order of “their” priority and not the homeowners. By having a clear and managed payment schedule, this offers the homeowner more control, and typically balances the relationship.

Look for contractors that take the time to help educate you. Ask for references, and obviously read reviews.

The obvious goal of the contractor should be that the homeowner is happy, and they will ultimately refer you to their next customer!

We are located at:

8 Marian Road, Suite 8A

Sparta, New Jersey 07871

Call my office at 845-604-0721 or 845-662-6273 to schedule a free estimate for all phases of remodeling. We also offer free professional color consultations.