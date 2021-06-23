x
July 4th is around the corner: make your backyard sparkle

It’s officially time to get your patio in order. Here is some patio inspiration from Athenia Mason Supply that will make your backyard feel like a holiday every day.

| 23 Jun 2021 | 11:35
1. Give your backyard some summertime hygge

These classy fireplaces make you feel cozy even when you are outdoors. Relax with your loved ones and enjoy the warmth as you sip wine and stargaze. Adding some comfortable outside furniture will not only bring your outdoor living space together, but will also bring your family together too.

$!

2. Let your flowers blossom in genuine stone retaining walls

Enough of the snow and ice – let’s bring some life to your backyard! Planting flowers around the home greatly improves people’s moods, increases levels of positive energy, and helps people feel secure and relaxed. Athenia Mason Supply’s mulch, stones, top soil, and retaining walls will cradle your flowers and help them blossom to their full potential.

$!

3. Roast marshmallows with the family

S’mores are the perfect summer time treat. Enjoy baking your marshmallows by our expertly designed fire pits. Our team will make sure you have everything you need to get it set up in your backyard and show you how to operate it. This ensures safety and our customers’ satisfaction.

$!

Don’t miss out on an opportunity to see your backyard shine like a sparkler this summer!

The pros at Athenia Mason prides ourselves in offering you the best & friendliest customer service in Northern New Jersey. Our prices are competitive with the big guys – and our products’ quality is unbeatable. Visit our store in Hamburg, NJ today to get started on your next project.

You can reach us at:

Athenia Mason Supply

69 Route 23

Hamburg, NJ 07419

973-875-3287

route23patio.com