Physical Therapy Expert Melissa Prestipino, DPT: Physical Therapy Prescriptions

20 Feb 2020 | 01:05
    Melissa Prestipino, DPT

Internists, Family practitioners, Nurse practitioners, Orthopedists, Neurologists, Dentists and even Orthodontists, can give a patient a prescription for physical therapy.In the state of NJ, a patient has “direct access” to a physical therapist as long as the PT writes a plan of care back to the physician and/or refers back to the physician when deemed medically necessary. However, most private insurances and Medicare will not reimburse for services unless the patient does have a MD signed prescription.

Sparta Fit For Life - Therapeutics Unlimited Rehab
Melissa Prestipino, DPT
Sparta, NJ
973-729-1222
www.turehab.com