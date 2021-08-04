The best firepit recipes, from the pros at Athenia Mason Supply

Everyone’s getting outdoors as much as possible this summer, and with help from the pros at Athenia Mason Supply , locals are totally revamping their backyards: adding in everything from patios and retaining walls, to fire pits and outdoor kitchens.

And since everyone’s spending so much time fire-side, the team at Athenia Mason Supply is sharing some of their favorite firepit-friendly meals and snacks.

1. Mexican Hot Dogs

Guacamole, bacon, and salsa; what’s not to love?

First, get the fixings together: mash an avocado and mix in a tablespoon of lime juice, a teaspoon of salt and a dash of pepper to make a quick guac. Get a package of pre-made bacon bits. Chop up a small tomato and a half of a red onion. Bring all of the fixings and some hot dog buns out to the firepit with you.

Then, put a grill rack over your firepit, or skewer your hotdogs (think marshmallow-style) over the flame. Cook until heated through, about 7 minutes or so.

Serve these dogs in buns and top them with avocado mixture, tomato, onion and bacon. Enjoy!

2. Grilled corn on the cob

Everyone has had regular boiled corn. But have you tried this grill-tastic recipe? Get place a grill rack on your firepit and get a strong flame going for this one. Place the corn on the grill and cook until charred all over (10 minutes). After, spread your butter over the warm corn and season with salt. This will be a perfect addition to your barbeque.

3. Shortcake skewers

A warm, summery dessert.

To make this, chop and skewer your favorite, in season fruit (pineapple, strawberries, pears and stone fruits all work well for this).

And, cut up your favorite store-bought pound cake into cubes. Skewer alongside the fruit.

Grill over the top of your firepit for a few minutes until lightly toasted. Serve with whipped cream!