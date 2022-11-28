A cappella holiday lunch at Sparta Historical Society

Celebrate the holiday season at Sparta Historical Society’s second holiday lunch Thursday, December 8 at 1 p.m.

“No Strings A Cappella” will entertain lunch guests with holiday cheer. This program, opened to the public with advance reservations, will be held at the Sparta Ambulance Building on 14 Sparta Avenue. Sparta Historical will also have a table of holiday and Victorian jewelry on display, provided by Joyce Simmons.

“No Strings A Capella,” of Sussex County, N.J. was formed in August 2013. They will serenade attendees with spiritual, classical and popular holiday songs.

Preceding the presentation, at noon, a complete lunch with your choice of sandwich, salad and cupcakes will be provided by ShopRite Catering.

Reservations are required and payment must be made in advance. For further information and group reservations, call 973-726-0883. Email: spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com.

The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum at 336 Main Street in Sparta. The final day to catch the museum’s fall exhibition, “Vintage Waterfowl Decoys: America’s First Folk Art” is Dec. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m.