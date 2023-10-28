‘A Haunting We Will Go ... ’ onstage today

The Sparta Avenue Stage will present a magic and illusion show, “A Haunting We Will Go ... ,” on Saturday, Oct. 28.

Shows are at 4 and 7 p.m. The theater is at 10 Sparta Ave. N.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students and senior citizens. They may be purchased online at www.spartamagic.com

The live theatrical performance features magic and dance highlighting two Sparta residents. Professional magician Joe Garsetti performs in character as the ghostly gentleman Lord Charles Frederick Winchester III, a fictional, dapper and sarcastic 19th-century magician. He is assisted by his “ daughter ,” t he Zombie and high-spirited Theodora, played by MaryAnn D’silva.

Rounding out the cast is Igor, Charles’s uncle and butler, played by Tim Fortune.

“The show is really fun and it’s fun for the entire family. It’s definitely not a ‘kids only’ magic show - the magic is actually really sophisticated and unusual, and we are going to be performing several large stage illusions,” said Garsetti, co-proprietor of Sparta Stage .

”You rarely get to see magicians live cutting people in half or women floating in midair on a well-lit stage anymore - especially on the East Coast. To see these illusions, you would have to go to Las Vegas or the magic castle in LA.”

Co-proprietor Diane Garsetti said, “It requires teamwork and rehearsal to make these illusions appear effortlessly. We are so fortunate to be working with MaryAnn D’silva. She is a beautiful dancer with a wonderful stage presence.”

Joe Garsetti is a professional magician who has lived in Sparta since 1985. He has performed at state fairs in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Idaho and Oregon; in Atlantic City; and at the Red Rock casino in Las Vegas.

The show is appropriate for the entire family.

For information, call 973-903-6052.