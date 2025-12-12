A weekend of live music, holiday cheer

Friday, December 19th

Friday starts with Jeiris Cook bringing his soulful blend of R&B, acoustic pop, and warm storytelling to the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mark Coulter sets the tone with a solo performance at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd. Over at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., the 7 p.m. Booze & Grooves Night invites guests into a laid-back, vinyl-spinning vibe curated by Paul Derin of Uncle Stump. Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23, turns up the volume at 7 p.m. with Zany Acts, known for rock covers, originals, and electrifying shows full of energy. Krogh’s Restaurant and Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza, keeps the momentum going at 8 p.m. with Erik Hein of Flannel Jam, whose decades of guitar experience shape an eclectic, high-energy set spanning grunge, reggae, and more.

The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., welcomes From Good Homes at 8 p.m., celebrating their genre-blending legacy of rock, folk, Celtic, jazz, and jam-band energy, a feel-good, dance-ready sound born from decades of touring and an iconic New Jersey origin story. Tickets for this special show can be purchased at skypac.org.

Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., Matt P. Mesic at 8 p.m., delivering acoustic hits and laid-back vibes, mixing sing-alongs, modern favorites, and heartfelt originals. For those looking to step up to the mic themselves, O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, 271 Spring St., hosts a lively 9 p.m. karaoke night to cap off the evening.

Saturday, Dec. 20

Saturday night kicks off with Mingo Lodge bringing his crowd-pleasing rock and acoustic style to the Lafayette House at 6 p.m. Milk Street Distillery follows at 7 p.m. with An Evening with Neil Young... Almost!, a beloved tribute by Briz, who has spent 15 years performing his “Shakey” show, complete with stories, classics like Heart of Gold and Ohio, and plenty of flannel-clad nostalgia.

Brick & Brew features Eric Messina at 7 p.m., delivering a night of rock and pop favorites. Also at 7 p.m., The I-287 Classic Duo brings timeless hits and smooth harmonies to McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape. The Newton Theatre sets the stage once again at 8 p.m. for night two of From Good Homes as they return with their uplifting blend of “Hick-Pop,” jam-band energy, and beloved hometown spirit.

Sunday, Dec. 21

Sunday offers a cozy mix of holiday cheer and standout performances, starting with JP returning to his neighborhood stage at Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, at 2 p.m. for a special Christmas-themed set of solo acoustic randomness.

The evening shifts back to the Newton Theatre at 7 p.m. for Jessica Lynn: A Very Merry Classic Christmas, a nationally touring, award-winning holiday spectacular featuring dancers, choirs, special effects, and beloved seasonal songs. Known as one of the Hudson Valley’s top holiday events, the show brings family-friendly magic to the stage while supporting Toys for Tots, and tickets are available at skypac.org.