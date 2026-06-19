After Forever celebrates Black Sabbath legacy

Friday, June 26

Jeiris Cook entertains the dinner crowd at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15, at 6 p.m., while Nick Simone brings his powerful vocals to the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St.

At 6:30 p.m., Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub welcomes the Blue Food duo with acoustic-flavored stylings from classic rock to bluegrass, country, folk and jazz!

At 7 p.m., Black Sabbath fans can head to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, to hear After Forever.

Meanwhile, Chris Donnelly brings his acoustic melodies to MCQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, and DUG The Band delivers their blend of tunes to Brick & Brew, 27 Route 23.

Close the night out at The Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., hearing the one and only Australian Bee Gees at 8 p.m. Sing along to all of your favorite tunes like “More Than A Woman,” “Night Fever,” “Stayin’ Alive” and more! Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

Saturday, June 27

The Sparta Farmer’s Market, 89 S Sparta Ave., welcomes the sounds of Rose 6 at 10 a.m. while you enjoy the market.

Later, at 4 p.m., Andrew Tirado stops by Angry Erik Brewing, 4 Camre Dr., for a set of electric rock with hints of California surf guitar!

At 6 p.m., Nick Keena performs at the Lafayette House, while Rob Brock brings his sounds to McQ’s Pub.

At Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St., enjoy the sounds of classic and Southern rock by Vera and the Force at 7 p.m. At the same time, Skyward Fall brings their sound to Skylands, and Susie’s Toybox takes over at Brick & Brew.

The THE BAND Band Presents The Last Waltz Celebration 50th Anniversary 2026 Tour at The Newton Theatre starting at 8 p.m. Revisit the music and the magic of that Thanksgiving evening 50 years ago with this talented group. Tickets can be purchased at skypac.org.

At 9 p.m., Rene Avila brings a late-night set to O’Reilly’s Pub & Grill, 271 Spring St.

Sunday, June 28

Brian St. John enjoys acoustic rock and blues at Angry Erik Brewing starting at 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, July 1

Danny C’s Summer Concert Series at Blue Arrow Farm, 86 Glenwood Rd., welcomes Wonderloaf for a rockin’ set with a special July 4th kickoff and USA 250 BD Celebration at 4 p.m.

At 6 p.m., Brian St. John delivers an intimate patio set at O’Reilly’s.

Thursday, July 2

Blue Arrow Farm welcomes back Felix and the Cats for a set at 6 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m., multi-instrumentalist Katy Gerhold showcases her blend of rock, pop, and folk at Krogh’s.