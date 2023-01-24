‘Aladdin’ to be performed Sunday

The Pope John Middle School (PJMS) Players will present “Aladdin” on Sunday, Jan. 29 at Reverend George A. Brown Memorial School, 294 S. Sparta Ave.

Shows are at 2 and 7 p.m. but the matinee is sold out.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door. They also may be purchased in advance by emailing katie.elvin@yahoo.com.

Based on the classic animated movie, the plot of “Aladdin” focuses on a lovable street urchin who stumbles on a magic lamp with a powerful, wisecracking genie inside. They form a close friendship as they embark on a journey to stop the evil sorcerer Jafar from overthrowing the young princess Jasmine’s kingdom.

The PJMS Players have been practicing and preparing for the musical since the start of the school year.

“ ‘Aladdin’ has always been one of my favorite musicals to work on because most of our performers grew up loving the story of Aladdin and it’s easy to guide them since they know it by heart,” said Deborah O’Brian, director of the PJMS Players.